Car Bingo will be held on Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior & Community Center parking lot.
Please arrive by 12:45 p.m. Cost is 50 cents per card, not to exceed $2. Pre-registration is required for this event and space is limited.
Call 920-262-8099 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to secure a spot. If there is inclement weather, bingo will not be held.
