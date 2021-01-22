JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center is offering a “Drive By and Say Hi!” event beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, beginning at 1 p.m.
Those who drive up to the center will receive and a Bon Ton Bakery cookie. Participants are asked to bring an item or two for the Jefferson Food Pantry in “exchange” for an activity packet. Drive around to the back of the senior center. The inclement weather snow date is Friday, Jan. 29.
The new monthly “write your own story” program will be held on the first Thursday of the month, Thursday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. This program will be another conference call program, where all one needs is a working telephone to be a part. If one does not wish to be a part of the phone call, they can still do this project. Each month the center will assign a topic and one can write as much or as little as they want.
The first topic is to write down what one remembers about their childhood home or farm. Was it a big house or a little house? Did one share a room with a sibling? What does one remember? This is a program for one to reminisce and get their story written on paper.
Monday and Friday easy movement exercise is at 9 a.m. This class can be done seated or standing. Walking time is built into this class. One can do as much or as little as they can. Participants are asked to wear a mask.
February foot care will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Cost is $15 and participants are asked to bring their towel. Call to make an appointment.
Book discussion group will be held on Monday, Feb. 22, at 10:30 a.m. The book this month is “The Glass Castle” by Jeanette Walls. The conference call portion of this program will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Contact the senior center to register for the conference call.
County meals are available for Meals on Wheels and Grab and Go. Contact Joy at 920-728-0259.
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road.
