MILWAUKEE — Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Milwaukee Art Museum has closed to the public until at least Jan. 2, 2021.
The museum recently received clarity on the restrictions outlined in the Milwaukee Public Health Order 4.2 and is joining Milwaukee museums in putting the safety of visitors and staff first. In the interim, staff will continue working from home, ensuring that the museum remains a vital resource for the community both online today and when it reopens in the future. Updates can be found on the museum’s website, mam.org.
Visitors who have already reserved museum admission tickets will be refunded to the card on which the purchase was made. During the closure, all virtual programming on mam.org will continue as planned, and visitors are encouraged to participate in the museum’s online content, including virtual tours of gallery spaces, art projects for kids and families and interviews with artists.
Since reopening in July, the museum has successfully practiced safety protocols, including robust cleaning procedures, hand sanitizing stations, signs encouraging social distancing, a face-covering requirement and a dedicated pathway through the first-floor galleries.
The Milwaukee Art Museum has more than 2,500 works on view within the museum’s collection galleries and three ever-changing exhibition spaces.
The iconic architecture brings together structures designed by Eero Saarinen, David Kahler and Santiago Calatrava. Famous for its moving Burke Brise Soleil, the museum serves as a symbol for Milwaukee pride and connects the shores of Lake Michigan to the city's downtown.
