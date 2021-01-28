Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Feb. 1.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Feb. 1 — Beef stew, tossed salad, coconut cream pie, peach slices, and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Feb. 2 — Pork Jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, cinnamon roll, apple slices and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Feb. 3 — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, vanilla pudding, fruited gelatin and sliced bread.

Thursday, Feb. 4 — Chicken Marsala, baked potato, mixed vegetables, birthday cake, petite banana and dinner roll.

Friday, Feb. 5 — Sweet and sour pork over brown rice, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cookie, applesauce and sliced bread.

