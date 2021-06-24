To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099.

Monday, June 28 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., walking; 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., book/puzzle exchange; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., euchre.

Tuesday, June 29 — 9:30 a.m., blood drive; 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m., hand and foot.

Wednesday, June 30 —

Thursday, July 1 — 1 p.m., beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo.

Friday, July 2 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., walking; 9 a.m., mahjongg, 1 p.m., sheepshead.

Saturday, July 3 — Closed

Sunday, July 4  Closed

