To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17 — 9 a.m., scrabble; 10 a.m. bunco; 10 a.m. to noon, Jefferson County benefit specialist  (call 920-674-8734 for appointment); 1 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. euchre 

Tuesday, Jan. 18 —  1 p.m., five-handed-sheepshead; 1 p.m. Movie “12 Mighty Orphans” 

Wednesday, Jan. 19 — 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor; 1 p.m., woodcarvers.

Thursday, Jan. 20 – 9 a.m. shuffleboard; 9 a.m. Wii bowling league; 1 p.m. beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 7 p.m., public euchre.

Friday, Jan. 21 — 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead.

Saturday, Jan. 22 – Closed

Sunday, Jan.23  1 p.m., public euchre; 1 p.m., public sheepshead.

 

