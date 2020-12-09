JUNEAU — Trees for the Juneau Chamber of Commerce’s 24th annual Parade of Trees, were set up by the Dodgeland FFA.
The trees at the Juneau Public Library, 250 N. Fairchild Ave., will be on display through Dec. 30.
This year the Parade of Trees has a different complexion than past years due to the coronavirus, according to Mary Webster-Abitz, coordinator. “We decided to go ahead with the Parade of Trees this year to bring a bit of normal back to the community, bring smiles to faces of individuals who will view the trees and give sponsors and decorators the opportunity to show support of the community while at the same time, providing safe ways in which those who would be decorating the trees and those folks enjoying the trees by limiting the number of trees set up.” The trees are placed six feet apart, the number of people in the library is limited, and decorators were required to wear masks.
Individuals may celebrate the Parade of Trees by viewing the trees on the City of Juneau Cable TV Channel 991 on the following dates: Friday at 10 a.m. and noon, 5 and 7 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. and noon and 5 p.m.
The trees may also be viewed on You Tube by going to either the Juneau Chamber of Commerce web site (www.juneauchamber.com), the Juneau Public Library web site (www.juneau.lib.wi.us), or the Juneau Public Library Facebook page.
The Juneau Chamber of Commerce encourages people o enjoy the trees online. However, if one does come to the library to enjoy the trees through Dec. 30, people are asked to wear a mask and social distance. Library hours are Mondays to Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon.
