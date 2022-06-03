JEFFERSON — Memory screening appointments at the Jefferson Senior Center are being taken for Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. Call the Jefferson County Dementia Care Specialist at 920-675-4035 for an appointment.
The Jefferson High School Steel Drum Band will perform at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the senior center. Ice cream will be served following the performance.
Florence Veith Memorial Bench dedication will be held on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., prior to the JHS Steel Drum Band concert.
“Science of Natural Healing Course” will continue at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The two topics for Tuesday are “Vitamins and Supplements” and “Herbal Remedies.” Discussion follows. Handout information available.
Bingo will be played at the Tensfeldt Park shelter on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for 10 game card sheets. Bingo will be at the senior center if it is raining or the heat index is 95 or higher. Picnic tables and restrooms are available.
A hike with Michele will be held on Wednesday, June 15 at Rose Lake State Natural Area near Fort Atkinson. The group will meet at 9 a.m. One can carpool or drive. The group likes to go out to eat for a social lunch. Let the center know if interested.
The annual June mini golf day will be Thursday, June 16, at 10 a.m. at the Fort Atkinson mini golf course at the King Pin course on Janesville Avenue. Transportation and fees are on one's own. AFte4wards the group will be going to the Brickhouse Restaurant. Sign up is requested.
The senior center has a bean bag game set on order and soon will be starting a program for socialization and a way to get easy exercise.
Picnic Lunch Bunch meets Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Tensfeldt Park shelter located at the end of East John Street, Jefferson. One can bring a lunch or carryout meal. It will be canceled if raining.
The Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
