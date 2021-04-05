Names.org has released its annual predictions for the Most Popular Baby Names of 2021 and found Liam is the most popular boys name, while Olivia is the most popular name for a girl.
The rankings were based on the most recent data on births from the Social Security Administration, trends from recent years and user interest from millions of monthly visitors to Names.org.
The top 10 names for boys are Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, Lucas, James, William, Benjamin, Henry, and Matteo. It is the first time Henry and Matteo have surged into the top 10.
Honorable mentions were Sebastian, Levi, and Theodore , rising in popularity and expected to make the list in the coming years. Ethan, Alexander, and Jackson also fall just short of the top 10, but they are declining in popularity.
The 10 most popular names for girls are Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn, and Harper. The biggest jump was Amelia, going from No. 7 last year to No. 3 in 2021.
Honorable mentions were Luna, Camila, Penelope, and Aria, rising in popularity and expected to make the list in the coming years. Ella and Abigail fell just short of the top 10, but they are declining in popularity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.