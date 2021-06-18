OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Watershed Protection Program announced that its seventh annual “Chain of Lakes” Paddle is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.
The event begins at the Okauchee Lake Public Landing, which is located on County Highway T off Wisconsin Avenue in Okauchee. The family-friendly event, which is co-sponsored by the City of Oconomowoc and Tall Pines Conservancy, is free and open to the public, but advance registration is appreciated.
This year’s primary paddle route is unique in that it will follow the pathway of water that the Oconomowoc River takes through the lakes – from Okauchee Lake to Oconomowoc Lake to Fowler Lake. Attendees can test their knowledge of Lake Country by participating in a trivia contest and scavenger hunt that will take place along the route.
According to OWPP Program Director Darrell Smith, “We encourage participants of all skill levels to join us! For those who want a shorter paddle, we will provide options for a more leisurely loop within Okauchee Lake. And, for fast paddlers, there will be time to explore Fowler Lake before we begin our Picnic Celebration at Riverside Park,” he said.
Lunch will be provided by event hosts and paddlers will be ferried back to their cars at the start location. On-site rentals will not be available, so participants need to bring their own canoe or kayak or contact Sherper’s of Oconomowoc, KT Kayak Rentals, Clear Water Outdoor or Paddleboard Specialists for rental information.
To register, visit http://oconomowocwatershed.com/upcomingevents, email info@tallpinesconservancy.org or call 262-369-0500.
The Oconomowoc Watershed Protection Program is working in partnership with more than 35 organizations to protect and improve soil and water quality in the Oconomowoc River Watershed. For more information, contact Tom Steinbach at 262-302-1466, e-mail tom@tallpinesconservancy.org or visit oconomowocwatershed.com.
