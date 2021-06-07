JEFFERSON — The senior farmers’ market nutrition program is offering market vouchers for eligible low-income seniors. The vouchers allow eligible seniors to purchase fresh locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from certified farmers.
The goals of the program is to provide fresh, nutritious, unprepared fruits, vegetables and herbs from farmers’ markets and roadside stands; and to increase the consumption of agricultural commodities by expanding or aiding the expansion of farmers’ markets and roadside stands.
Seniors must be 60 years of age or older, or Native American age 55 and above. They need to verify that their monthly income is at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty guideline, income of $1,986 or less for one person or $2,686 or less for two people.
Enrolled seniors will receive vouchers wroth $25 per household. The vouchers can be used to purchase local grown produce. The vouchers are good until Oct. 31.
Vouchers are available for pick up at the Aging and Disability Resource Center, 1541 Annex Road, Jefferson Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Or there are several distribution sites available throughout the county, including the Watertown Senior Center, 514 South First St., Watertown on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon; at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 129 N. Watertown St., Johnson Creek on June 14 from 10 a.m. to noon; at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 625 N. Monroe St., Waterloo on Thursday, June 24 from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 pm.; and at the Watertown Senior Center from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 29.
The number of vouchers are limited and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
For more information, contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County at 920-674-8734.
