A sweet treat for a spring morning

There is nothing better on a bright, spring morning than a warm muffin. Muffins are a go-to choice for a quick bite, and homemade muffins served right out of the oven can get the troops going.
This recipe for “Triple Chocolate Muffins” from “Chocolate” by the editors of the Love Food series, imparts rich, chocolately flavor into every bite of these mouthwatering muffins. They’re equal parts breakfast and dessert.
Triple Chocolate Muffins
Makes 12
1 ¾4 cups all-purpose flour
⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ cup semisweet chocolate chips
½ cup white chocolate chips
2 large eggs beaten
1 ¼ cup sour cream
6 tablespoons packed brown sugar
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners. Sift the flour, cocoa, baking powder, and baking soda into a large bowl. Add the semisweet and white chocolate chips, and stir.
Place the eggs, sour cream, sugar, and melted butter in a separate mixing bowl, and mix well. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, and stir gently until just combined.
Using two spoons, divide the batter evenly among the paper liners. Then bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until well risen and firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and serve warm, or place on a cooling rack and let cool.
