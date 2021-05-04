FORT ATKINSON — Fort Memorial Hospital has been named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list. This is the first time Fort Memorial Hospital has been recognized with this honor as one of the top performing small community hospitals in the U.S. Fort Memorial Hospital was one of three hospitals recognized in Wisconsin.
IBM Watson Health has identified the top hospitals from an evaluation of 2,675 short-term, acute care non-federal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and final health. IBM Watson Health established the list to help identify best practices that may help other healthcare organizations achieve consistent, balanced, and sustainable high performance.
“We are proud to receive this recognition for our commitment to providing quality and professional patient- centered health care. This recognition is the result of our employees and staff, whose hard work and dedication has made us a 100 Top Hospital,” said Mike Wallace, president and CEO, Fort HealthCare. “This award reflects the compassionate care in our hospital and clinics. We appreciate the support and partnership of the communities we serve, and we share this recognition with them.”
“We are proud of all of the hospitals, health systems and their dedicated clinicians and staff included among the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals,” said Irene Dankwa-Mullan, chief health equity officer and deputy chief health officer at IBM Watson Health. “From small community hospitals to major teaching hospitals, organizations on this list demonstrate a relentless commitment to high value, patient-centered care and innovation. They also recognize the importance of contributing to the health of their communities and we applaud them for their programs that help provide equitable quality care and address health disparities.”
