HARTFORD — Pat McCurdy, one of Milwaukee’s most prolific performers, will perform at the Schauer Arts Center May 1. Shows are 3 and 7:30 p.m.

McCurdy is a cabaret singer/songwriter from Milwaukee. He regularly tours the upper midwestern part of the United State with regular stops in Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, Green Bay, and Minneapolis. His shows usually consist of him and his guitar and include improvised interaction with the audience. While the majority of his audience is made up of a college-age crowd, McCurdy appeals to a large number of people of all ages. Performing more than 300 shows a year, his large catalog of original songs (more than 600 and growing) covers a variety of topics such as lost loves, politics, family vacations, and how the world can’t live without sex and beer.

The Schauer Arts Center capacity for the 570-person theater will be capped at 140 for this show with social distancing. All guests will be required to wear masks. The venue will be cleaned and sanitized before and after the performance and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the venue.

Tickets to see McCurdy are $26, $24, and $21. Seats are limited. Tickets can be purchased at the Schauer Center Box Office Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 147 N. Rural St. in Hartford, charge by phone at 262-670-0560, extension 3 or online at SchauerCenter.org. McCurdy is part of the Forte Bank Mainstage Series and is sponsored by Hartford Electric.

