During deer hunting season, area Lions Clubs are sponsoring a deer hide collection.

The Lions Clubs will also accept tanned hides. All proceeds from the deer hides will be used for the Wisconsin Lions Camp to help serve the needs of others.

The Wisconsin Lions Camp began in 1956 and has been dedicated to providing a camping experience for people with disabilities.

There is no cost for participation in the summer camp program, so contributions are vital to the operation of the Lions Camp.

Hunters can help by donating deer hides at one of the four deer hide collection locations.

The four area deer hide collection locations:

• Ashippun Station 67, N649 State Highway 67, Ashippun, 920-474-4773;

• Tails Taxidermy, Tom Cigelske, 329 Grove St., Beaver Dam, 920-344-2281;

• Amoco Station, 499 E. Rubicon St., Hustisford, 920-349-8410;

• Nancy Dishneau, 1506 S. 10th St., Watertown, 920-261-3124.

Contact Lion Larry Christopherson of the Ashippun Lions Club at 262-443-0365 with any questions about the program.

Recommended for you

Load comments