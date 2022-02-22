The Watertown Chapter of the Women of the Moose will hold a drive-thru chili event at the lodge, 1222 Juneau St., from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

To reserve a quart of chili, with or without noodles, for $5, call or text Sharon at 920-261-9334 or leave a message with name and phone number, time of pick-up and quantity.

Place pre-orders by Feb. 21.

Pick up will be at the front door.

Recommended for you

Load comments