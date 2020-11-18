New pastor to be installed at Sugar Island church

Pastor Steven Scharnell will be installed as pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Sugar Island (NALC) on Sunday during a special 3 p.m. service.
He and his wife, Angie, will be introduced to the congregation at the 10:30 a.m. service with a reception following.
The afternoon service will be conducted by the NALC dean, Pastor Craig Nehring of Caroline, Wisconsin.
Scharnell grew up in the Hustisford area and operated Scharnell Deli and Catering in Oconomowoc. He felt called to ministry and graduated from Concordia Seminary, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was assigned as associate pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (LCMS) Oconomowoc and has served there since 2012.
Scharnell will also serve as pastor of Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Oconomowoc.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Sugar Island is a member of the NALC, the North American Lutheran Church. The NALC has 429 congregations and 142,000 members throughout the United States. Most of the congregations were formally members of the ELCA, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The NALC was founded in 2010 emphasizing four core values, including Christ Centered, Mission Drive, Traditionally Grounded, Congregationally Focused.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church is located on County Highway O between Lebanon and Ashippun. For more information check the church Facebook page, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Sugar Island, or email the church at stpaulssugarisland@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.