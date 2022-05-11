Olivia and Liam are America’s most popular baby names in 2021, according to the Social Security Administration.

Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five consecutive years, and Olivia has topped the list for three years.

During this unprecedented time, parents chose to stick with familiar names. Out of both Top 10 lists combined, only one name changed, with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity. The name Theodore joins the Top 10 list for the first time--welcome to the club “Teddy.”

The Top 10 boys names for 2021 were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, James, William, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry and Theodore.

The Top 10 girls names for 2021 were Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper.

For all of the top baby names of 2021, and to see where a name ranks, go to Social Security’s website, www.socialsecurity.gov/babynames.

Social Security began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, thus making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names.

Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop-culture on naming trends. The top five fastest rising boy names in 2021 are Amiri, Eliam, Colter, Ozzy and Loyal.

The top five fastest girls names in 2021 were Raya, Wrenley, Angelique, Vida and Emberlynn.

Visit www.socialsecurity.gov/babynames to view the entire list.

