Olivia and Liam are America’s most popular baby names in 2021, according to the Social Security Administration.
Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five consecutive years, and Olivia has topped the list for three years.
During this unprecedented time, parents chose to stick with familiar names. Out of both Top 10 lists combined, only one name changed, with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity. The name Theodore joins the Top 10 list for the first time--welcome to the club “Teddy.”
The Top 10 boys names for 2021 were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, James, William, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry and Theodore.
The Top 10 girls names for 2021 were Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper.
Social Security began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, thus making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names.
Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop-culture on naming trends. The top five fastest rising boy names in 2021 are Amiri, Eliam, Colter, Ozzy and Loyal.
The top five fastest girls names in 2021 were Raya, Wrenley, Angelique, Vida and Emberlynn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.