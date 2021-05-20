HUSTISFORD — Music in the Park is back this year in Hustisford.

The events are sponsored by the Village of Hustisford, Town of Hustisford and the Hustisford Historical Society.

The schedule includes June 8 — Bryan O’Donnell Band; June 22 — Bob Breuer; July 13 — Don Peachey Band; July 27 — Keith Gennerman; Aug. 10 — Mike Schneider Band; and Aug. 24 Carol & the Keynotes.

In case of inclement weather, the bands will be playing in the lower level of the community hall in Hustisford.

Food and refreshments will be served.

The society will also sponsor a brat fry on Memorial Day in Memorial Park beginning at 11 a.m. Tours will also be available in the museum.

