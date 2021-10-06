LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society will hold its fifth annual Cemetery Walk on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rock Lake Cemetery on Pine Street in Lake Mills.

Suggested donations of $5 each are appreciated. Donations help support the mission of caring for the collections, historic museum site and sharing our local history.

Participants can meet a cast of local characters; each with a unique, personal story that helped shape the community.

The walking tours begin at the white water tower near the center of the cemetery. Parking is located on Pine Street and on the two drives in the western side of the cemetery. Groups will be guided through the winding cemetery grounds. Those attending should be prepared for walking a distance on uneven ground to meet the historical figures and dress according to the weather.

For more information visit the website, lakemillsaztalanhistory.com or call 920-728-2685.

