JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Master Gardener Volunteers will meet in person and via zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Jefferson County Extension Office, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson.
The meeting and presentation is open to the public. The public is welcome in person or via zoom. Contact Kim at the UW-Extension Office at 920-674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov for the link.
This month’s presentation is “Monarch’s Magical Migration to Mexico” by Debby Walters. Walters has traveled to Mexico twice to witness the overwintering of monarch butterflies at several monarch reserves. She will share her stories and photographs allowing participants to travel along experiencing the magic of the monarch migration.
Walter is a speaker and community resource of St. Croix County. She serves in many ways as a master gardener of St. Croix Valley, president of Botany Belles & Beaus Gardening Club of Baldwin, and district director of the St. Croix District for the Wisconsin Garden Club Federation. Also, she is a project leader/educator with St. Croix School Forest, supporting teachers/working hands-on with students, and a retired school librarian.
As an experienced master gardener, Walter will also share what one can do to support the monarchs when they return to Wisconsin. Some are in Texas now. As spring approaches, it will be helpful to know which plants provide the most support for the monarchs and other pollinators. Bring questions as there will be time for questions after the presentation.
The business meeting will be held following the educational presentation. Committee members will give reports and their information discussed. Volunteers and suggestions are requested for the May plant sale. Various educational programs are available to members and plans for future meetings will also be shared.
The next association meeting will be May 12. David Bennett from Bennett’s Greenhouse has been invited to speak on “Greenhouse Gardening.”
The public is invited and welcome to attend the meetings and programs of the Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteer Association. Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the UW-Extension, Jefferson County, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson. The JCMGVA may be contacted through the UW-Extension Office at 920-674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
