The University of Wisconsin- Madison’s Wisconsin Singers will perform "Come Alive!" at Watertown High School on Friday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m.
Featuring opening performances by Watertown Unified School District Pizazz, Riverside Middle School Show Choir, River City Rhapsody and Femme Fusion, this is entertainment aimed at the entire family.
"Come Alive!" celebrates the live music from the past five decades of American pop music in a 90-minute revue. Covering more than 40 songs in a fast-paced show, Wisconsin Singers will highlight some of the music industry’s greatest artists ranging from Elvis Presley and the Four Seasons to Lady Gaga and Elton John.
Wisconsin Singers will feature award-winning Broadway showstoppers from musicals, such as "Kiss Me Kate," "Pippin" and "Chicago." Kids' favorites will include songs from "Frozen," "Peter Pan," and some ever-popular superhero cartoons. Badger fans will bring the house down as they sing along to Fifth Quarter classics like “On Wisconsin”, “Varsity”, and, of course, “Jump Around."
To cap off this production, the celebrated Wisconsin Singers’ band showcases its special blend of jazz, funk and classic rock.
The Wisconsin Singers is comprised of University of Wisconsin students of all majors, pursuing their passion for music. Included in this year’s troupe are two Watertown High School alumni: second-year singer/dancer Rachel Moldenhauer (2020 graduate) and second-year singer/dancer Ian Decker (2016 graduate).
This afternoon of collegiate entertainment is sponsored by the WHS vocal department. Tickets are available for $15 for adults and $12 for students/seniors at www.goslingmusic.org beginning Monday.
