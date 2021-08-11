NORFOLK, Va. - A Watertown, Wisconsin, native is participating in the large-scale exercise aboard USS Whidbey Island, a U.S. Navy warship that transports and launches Marines from sea to shore as part of amphibious assault operations.
Seaman Garett Weihert, a 2012 Lakeside Lutheran High School graduate, joined the Navy over two years ago.
“I had to generate a fork in my road as I was going down the wrong path in life,” said Weihert. “I looked up and saw the Armed Forces and instantly, I knew what I wanted to do in life. I feel like my grandfather, Earl Weihert, sent down a message to me saying, 'Here is your fork.'"
According to Weihert, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Watertown.
“I learned a lot of leadership from my previous job,” said Weihert. “I have learned morals from my parents and the ability to express myself from the Brown family, my adopted family. I also learned from my biological family that whatever comes my way, to always keep moving forward.”
The large-scale exercise demonstrates the Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. The exercise merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations, to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multi-domain, and contested environment.
"During large scale exercise 21, USS Whidbey Island demonstrated enhanced medical capabilities while seamlessly integrating our fleet surgical team,” said commanding officer of USS Whidbey Island, Commander Kristel Anne O’Canas. This critical mission set will allow a dynamic force employment in the surface fleet by expanding medical care capacity across various surface combatants."
Whidbey Island is designed to deliver Marines and their equipment in support of amphibious operations including landings via landing craft, air cushion, conventional landing craft and helicopters, onto hostile shores.
Homeported in Little Creek, Virginia, Whidbey Island is longer than two football fields at 610 feet. The ship is 84 feet wide and weighs more than 16,000 tons. It has four diesel engines that can push the ship through the water in excess of 25 mph.
Serving in the Navy means Weihert is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“I believe that the Navy is important to not only build you up as a bigger individual but also to collaborate with all walks of life to show that everyone can work as a team,” said Weihert.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Weihert as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“Serving in the Navy can be summed up by Shakespeare's quote, 'The valiant will never fear death but once,'" added Weihert. “It means that everyone in the military will never fear but will trust in one another with their lives. It means serving a greater purpose and protecting millions that can neither serve or be approved for military service.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.