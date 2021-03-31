JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek American Legion will hold its monthly meat raffle Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

The horseshoe league will hold its yearly meeting also on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Tappers. Beanbags will also organize soon.

The legion bar is open to the public on Fridays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m.

The American Legion Post No. 305 exceeded its 100% membership for the third year in a row.

