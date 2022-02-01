The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting, Wake Up Watertown, Wednesdays at the Watertown Elks Lodge. Doors open at 7:15 a.m. and the program starts at 7:45 a.m. There will be reserved tables in the back of the room for those arriving later.
Mary’s Room sets hours
Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., is open Mondays from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Donations of diapers, wipe and funding are being accepted from individuals at this time.
Bingo games planned at VFW
Watertown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3709 will host bingo at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the post home on High Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sales beginning at 5:30 p.m. Lunch will be available. Masks are required until further notice due to the increase of the omicron variance. The public is invited.
Bread and Roses returning
Bread and Roses Community Meal will be returning to pick up only as of Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. Meals can be picked up at the Ninth Street entrance. Notice will be posted when Bread and Roses will resume sit down meals. Bread and Roses is operated through donations. For more information, visit www.watertownimmanul.org/outreach/breadroses.cfm.
