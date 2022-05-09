JUNEAU — Tips for protecting oneself will be offered during a Keeping Ourselves Safe program set for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau.
It is the mission of the Community Relations Team at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to build a partnership with the residential and business communities, the townships, villages and cities. Their goal is to become more proactive in assisting Dodge County residents and communities to become safer and more secure.
Dodge County Sherriff’s Office is partnering with Dodge County Association for Home and Community Education and the UW Division of Extension Dodge County to offer the program Keeping Ourselves Safe.
Sgt. Eric Krueger from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department will present the program.
To attend, contact the UW-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County at 920-386-3790 or email ldei@co.dodge.wi.us to register. There is no cost to attend the program, but pre-registration is appreciated.
This program is sponsored by Dodge County Association for Home and Community Education.
For more information about Dodge County HCE and UW-Madison Division of Extension programs, visit the website: http://dodge.uwex.edu/ or call Extension Dodge County office at 920-386-3790.
