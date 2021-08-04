Schaurer Arts Center announces upcoming season
HARTFORD — The Schauer Arts Center has announced its 2021-22 Performing Arts Series, “The Beat Goes On”.

The Schauer’s 21st season offers a variety of arts and entertainment including music, comedy, and theater, with the return of audience favorites as well as performers new to the Schauer stage.

The season begins with a fall fundaiser – Sip & Fall in the Schauer featuring performances by the Acoustix on Friday, Sept. 10 and The Mr. Lucky Syndicate on Saturday, Sept. 11. The event features a silent auction and raffles. The performing arts season officially kicks off Sept. 18 with Michael Perry & the Long Beds. Other performance highlights include Lorrie Morgan, Dallas String Quartet, Skerryvore, B2Wins, and That Golden Girls Show..

Returning to the Schauer stage are several audience favorites, including: Rocky Mountain Christmas, Jim Curry’s tribute to John Denver; Top of the World, a Carpenter’s Tribute; Church Basement Ladies; and Riders in the Sky.

Individual tickets may be purchased through the box office Mondays to Fridays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by calling 262-670-0560, extension 3 or by visiting SchauerCenter.org.

The 2021-22 season features the following events: The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra on Friday, Aug. 27; Michael Perry & the Long Beds on Saturday, Sept. 18; Dallas String Quartet on Saturday, Sept. 25; Royal Wood on Friday, Oct. 1; Top of the World: A Carpenters Tribute on Friday, Oct. 8; Give ‘Em Hell Harry!: Tribute to Former U.S. President Harry Truman on Saturday, Oct. 16; Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond on Saturday, Oct. 23; Lorrie Morgan on Thursday, Dec. 2; Milwaukee Handbell Ensemble on Saturday, Dec. 4; Christmas in Killarney on Thursday, Dec. 9; Rocky Mountain Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 18; Church Basement Ladies on Saturday, March 5, 2022; B2Wins on Friday, March 11; Skerryvore on Friday, March 18; Rockapella on Saturday, April 2; That Golden Girls Show! on Saturday, April 9; Riders in the Sky – Friday, April 29.

The Landmark Credit Union Cabaret Series includes The Claudettes on Friday, Nov. 12; I Got Yule Babe on Friday, Dec. 17; Comicality 2022 from Friday through Sunday, Jan. 21-23, 2022; Ryan McIntyre on Friday, Feb. 18; The WhiskeyBelles on Friday, May 6.

Neil E Park Family Foundation — Family Series includes Missoula Children’s Theatre’s Alice in Wonderland on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13 and 14; Johnny Peers and The Muttville Comix on Sunday, Oct. 3; Old Befana on Saturday, Dec. 11; Schauer Rising Stars Seussical Jr. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14 and 15, 2022; The Very Hungry Caterpillar on Friday, Feb. 25; Mark Nizer 4D on Friday, March 25.

For event descriptions and ticket prices, visit SchauerCenter.org or call 262-670-0560, extension 3.

Orders for season subscriptions of seven or more events are being accepted through the Schauer Center Box Office.

The Schauer Arts Center was transformed from a canning factory built in 1919 into a non-profit, regional center for the arts that inspires creativity and connects people. The Schauer Arts Center opened in 2001.

, the Schauer Arts Center presents professional touring performances in the Ruth A. Knoll Theater and regional artwork in the Suckow Family Art Gallery.

