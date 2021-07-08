The scores for the Wii summer bowling league at the Watertown Senior and Community Center have been announced.

The results for the week of June 28 for the Rocking Seniors League include, team scores: 4 CHRM 40 wins, 3 JKRC 33 wins, 1 PJCH 19 wins, and 2 BTJP 4 wins.

Those with high series above 500 included: Mary Bockhorst, 620; Josie Kubly, 603; Rose Christian, 580; and Rae Metzger, 501.

