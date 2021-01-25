Funds raised to support Clyman playground

The Clyman Canners have been raising funds for new playground equipment for the Village of Clyman park. The group has raised $30,000 toward the project. At the check presentation, were, from left, back row, Kyle Krueger, Clyman Canners; Nancy Basol, Clyman Lions Club; Alex Gillingham, Mercer T’s; Amy Wolter, Clyman Little League; Neal Kohlhoff, Clyman Lions Club; and Keith Braunschweig, village trustee, front row, Nate Grendahl and Kyle Damrow of Modern Woodmen of America; Landon Gillingham, Clyman Little League; Jayne Adams, State Bank of Reeseville; Andi Merfeld Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation; Easton Wolter, Clyman Little League; and Charlie Hurtgen, MPC Advisers. Not pictured were Adam and Heather Walter, Walter Grain Farms, Chicken’s Unlimited representative.

 Contributed

CLYMAN — While 2020 brought with it some hardships and disappointment, the Clyman Canners chose to actively work towards positivity.

Throughout the last 10 years, the Canners have worked towards park improvements. The organization worked diligently over the last year to provide hope for the Village of Clyman by raising $30,000 towards funding their newest project in the village.

The need for an updated and upgraded playground is one that the Clyman Canners Baseball Organization has focused on in recent years. Due to support by local businesses and donors, along with a successful pig roast fundraiser, they went over half of the way to the goal of $55,000.

The playground in the Village Park in Clyman has begun to show signs of severe wear and tear, combined with an inaccessible surface for those with disabilities. The Canners are committed to ensuring safe and inclusive play for the next generation of youth in Clyman and the surrounding communities.

This significant donation to the village was made possible through the support of the Canners annual pig roast fundraiser that was held in August. In addition, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation is supplying a $10,000 grant towards the project. With a successful 2021 campaign and support, the playground project construction could begin in September or October.

While the fund raising is off to a great start, the playground project is still looking for sponsors, large or small.

The organization is still looking for a sponsor that would be interested in naming rights.

For more information, go to clymancanners.com.

