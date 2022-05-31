Connecting to the library

The following article was written by Jill Fuller, coordinator of marketing and communications for the Bridges Library System based in Waukesha, of which the Watertown Public Library is part.
When you read the word “connect,” what comes to mind? I think of texting my friends and family, sharing jokes and checking in throughout the day so they feel close even when I’m far away. “Connect” also makes me think of the virtual presentation I gave recently for a local museum with people attending from as far away as Massachusetts and Ontario, Canada. It was incredible to connect with them through Zoom over an interest we all share.
Technology can be tricky, but it also has a magical way of keeping us connected. During the pandemic, we learned how important it is, yet we also discovered that essential technological connection, such as stable broadband access, is lacking for many people. Though libraries cannot provide all the answers, the mission of any library is to provide access to information, so staff continue to find solutions to keep you connected, from hardware to software to friendly assistance with your tech questions.
If one doesn’t have a laptop, or a printer is out of ink, or one needs to make some copies, the public library has a range of convenient tech tools to help out, such as computers, printers, and free WiFi. During the pandemic, some libraries even expanded their outdoor WiFi options so one can use WiFi outside the building at any time. No coffee purchase required.
One can also take tech home; some libraries have tablets, laptops, and e-readers available for check-out. Others even have more advanced tech items like portable scanners and projectors. Talk to a local librarian to find out what is available at the library or to see how one can use a library card to check out devices from other area libraries.
The library keeps one digitally connected through a variety of free entertainment apps as well. Ebooks, audiobooks, music, movies, digital magazines, and documentaries are all available to stream and download on your phone or device. The new CAFÉ Libraries app is a must-have for any library user since it connects you with your library account 24/7. Check if a hold came in, renew materials, search the library catalog, and more with the tap of a finger.
Sometimes no matter how hard one tries, technology just doesn’t work right. If one needs help downloading an app on a new phone or setting up an email account, one can count on librarians to help answer basic tech questions. If a question is a quick one, drop into the library anytime to ask for assistance. Another option is to schedule one-on-one appointments with tech-savvy librarians, which is a service available at many local libraries. This is a great way to get in-depth help on trickier tech needs or learn how to do something you’ve always wanted to know.
Another opportunity to improve technology know-how is with free online Gale Courses classes, available with a library card. “Computer Skills for the Workplace” and introductory courses on Microsoft Office are some of the hundreds of classes available. Take a look and sign up for any at bridgeslibrarysystem.org/classes.
Whether one needs to connect to work, school, or with loved ones, dedicated library staff and the technology resources available at a library are here to assist. Libraries and library connect one to what they need every single day.
