JEFFERSON — The following have made application for a marriage license with the Jefferson County clerk:Norman Clayton Ehrke to Ashley Elizabeth Helgestad both of Oakland.Jeremy Richard Fopma of Marion to Madelyn Elyse Hansel of Watertown.Ethan Robert Gerhardt to Stephanie Lee Roe of Fort Atkinson.Robert Dale Gratz Sr. to Manuela Sierbert both of Watertown.Dale Allen Gruss to Kari Lynn Roth both of Farmington.Eric Joshua Haunfelder to Stacy Marie Dettmann both of Lake Mills.Jacob Robert Jones to Molly Anne Jones both of Lake Mills.Timothy Todd Kraus to Patricia Ann Baker both of Jefferson.Patrick Henry Labarge of Cold Spring to Cherie Margarette Jess of Fort Atkinson.Tracy Marie Martinmaas to Rose Marie Hernandez both of Waterloo.Lance Michael Mutter to Hallee Elizabeth Wilson both of Watertown.Satya Narayana Reddy Padigireddy to Sarah Jean Kosanke both of Ixonia.Nathan Gerald Poulakos to Michelle Marie Bolger both of Fort Atkinson.Luke Anthony Punzel of Waterloo to Kyla Mae Jameson of Dunkirk.Richard Carroll Radloff to Lynne Ann Kehoe both of Watertown.Ryan Russell Semler to Brittany Rose Truettner both of Helenville.Korey Michael Asa Stark to Carrie Marie Triplett both of Lake Mills.Dakota Jon Tholen of Waterloo to Erin Michelle Siekman both of Sullivan.Blake Michael Vick to Danielle Ree Zion both of Palmyra.Jeffrey Jay Viola to Amanda Marie Merkel both of Aztalan.Russell Owen Walters to Elizabeth Amber Endl both of Lake Mills.Jeffrey Alan Weihert to Dena Sue Nimmow both of Watertown.Andrew William Weinkauf to Jolene Evelyn Genskow both of Ixonia.Lance Steven Yoerger to Makenzie Frances Hard both of Johnson Creek.Chandler Madison Zwieg to Alexis Kassidee Timmel both of Johnson Creek.
