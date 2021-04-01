Dodge and Jefferson County
Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of April 5.
To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.
The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.
Monday, April 5 — Glazed ham, baked potato, spinach salad with vinaigrette, coconut cream pie, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.
Tuesday, April 6 — Lasagna casserole, Italian blend vegetables, raspberry sherbet, fruited gelatin and French bread.
Wednesday, April 7 — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, cinnamon roll, peach slices and sliced bread.
Thursday, April 8 — Teriyaki chicken, baby red potatoes, three bean salad, sugar cookie, petite banana and dinner roll.
Friday, April 9 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, chocolate pudding, pear slices and sliced bread.
