Watertown Senior Center

To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7 — 9 a.m., scrabble; 10 a.m. bunco; 10 a.m. to noon, Jefferson County benefit specialist; 1 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. euchre

Tuesday, Feb. 8 — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Parkinson's exercise; 1 p.m., five-handed-sheepshead

Wednesday, Feb. 9 — 9 to 11 a.m., shuffleboard; 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor; 1 p.m., woodcarvers; 1 p.m., Phase 10

Thursday, Feb. 10 – 9 to 11 a.m., Wii bowling league; 10 to 11 a.m., Mayor Meet Up; 1 p.m. beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 7 p.m., public euchre

Friday, Feb. 11 — 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead

Saturday, Feb. 12 – Closed

Sunday, Feb. 13 — 1 p.m., public euchre; 1 p.m., public sheepshead
