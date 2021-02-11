BEAVER DAM — Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam has announced another free Truck to Trunk meat, dairy, fruit and produce distribution event is set for Friday, Feb. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. or as supplies last at the Dodge County Fairgrounds.
To help with traffic, those interested must use County Highway W from Beaver Dam to access Fabisch Road. Vehicles will make two lanes side by side as they enter the fairgrounds and follow all signs and traffic controls. Upon exiting the fairgrounds, vehicles will be asked to travel south on High Point Road to County Highway W.
The event is a collaboration between Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, the United States Department of Agriculture, and Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and will provide residents with surplus fruit, produce, meat and dairy products. The program is open to everyone, but there is a limit of one box per vehicle.
• Do not exit a vehicle at any time;
• Follow directions of posted signs;
• Have room in vehicle’s trunk or backseat to accommodate box of food;
• Wait patiently while others are served.
Pre-packaged boxes will include pork, meatballs, hot dogs, scrambled eggs, milk, sour cream, cottage cheese, cheese, potatoes, oranges, peeled carrots, onions, and apples.
Those in Beaver Dam can call 920-356-6547 or email mmcbdbzprojectdodgecounty@marshfieldclinic.org on Feb. 25 to order a box for delivery.
The food has been made available to Dodge County via the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program created as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
