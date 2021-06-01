JOHNSON CREEK — The Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library has announced plans to begin enrolling children for the Imagination Library. Parents or guardians can enroll children, who must live in the Johnson Creek School District and be under the age of 5, into the Imagination Library beginning Saturday.
The Friends of the JC Library is the newest and 20th organization in Wisconsin to sponsor Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
The Imagination Library is a 60-volume home library for children from birth to age 5. It was created to stimulate children’s imaginations and encourage reading within the family at an early age. A panel of child educators selects the books for the Imagination Library each year, and each month the children receive a personalized book in the mail, two of which are in Spanish.
Melissa Enger, the Johnson Creek Elementary principal, is excited that another reading program is coming to the community. “The Johnson Creek Elementary participates in the One School One Book program, which promotes literacy to children and their families. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will be a great addition to what is currently in place. It will provide the resources and support to all families with young children in the district and encourage a love of reading at an early age,” she said.
By providing free books to each child in our district, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Friends of the JC Public Library encourage all families to support early literacy and a love of reading in children. Having early access to books can provide children with knowledge about phonics and concepts of print, such as reading right to left and top to bottom. This will allow children to make the transition from learning to read to reading to learn, at an earlier age.
“Our purpose is to improve early childhood literacy in Johnson Creek, regardless of family income,” said Jennifer Malueg, a member of the Friends of the JC Public Library and an organizer of the program. “It’s been proven that reading regularly with infants and young children is linked with school achievement later on, and even social and emotional well-being. Parents play an enormous role in the development of their children. This program helps them do that and even gives them tips to engage with their children while reading.”
When children turn 5, they will receive the book “Look Out, Kindergarten, Here I Come!” and the Friends of the JC Public Library will encourage them to continue reading and learning by signing up for their first library card at the Johnson Creek Public Library.
Community members who live in the Johnson Creek School District with children under the age of 5 may enroll their children online by going to https://imaginationlibrary.com/ or in person by stopping at the Johnson Creek Public Library to fill out a registration form. For questions, contact the Friends of the JC Public Library at friendsofjcpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
Sponsoring a child to receive their own book in the mail each month costs $25 ayear. Local community members and businesses have already pledged or donated over $1,200.
To donate or volunteer, go to https://www.johnsoncreeklibrary.org/contact/friends/ for more information.
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was launched in 1995 and is the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.