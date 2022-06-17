JEFFERSON — Sylvan Crossings of Jefferson is sponsoring a bean bag game program at the Jefferson Senior Activity Center, 859 Collins Road, which will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday with a light breakfast and then group play.
The game can be played rain or shine at the senior center. Sign up by noon on Tuesdays so the center can plan accordingly for the food.
Bunco will be played at 1 p.m. Monday, June 27, followed by a snack of chicken pasta salad and strawberry icebox dessert. Cost is $5. Bunco is an easy dice game – where one tries to roll 3 of a kind. No skill, just pure luck. Person with the most buncos gets $10. Sign up and pay by June 24.
Great Courses video “Science of Natural Healing” will air on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. The two topics for Tuesday is “Treating Diabetes Naturally” and “Stress and the Mind Body Connection.” Discussion will follows and handouts are available.
Bingo will be played at the Tensfeldt Park shelter on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for 10 game card sheets. Bingo will be at the senior center if it is raining out or the heat index is 95 or higher. Picnic tables and restrooms are available. Blackout payout is $10. Prize split if there is a tie.
The senior center group will be attending the “Wizard of Oz” at the Fireside Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $74. Transportation is on one’s own.
The Milwaukee Gold Coast tour will be held on Wednesday, July 20. Cost is $125 with lunch included. Pickup at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride at 8:45 a.m.
Mayflower Tours motor coach will offer a tour Nov. 10-13 for $1,199 per person double and $1,498 for a single room. It includes eight meals and three holiday shows.
