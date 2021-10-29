God’s Word is Our Great Heritage! is the motto that has been chosen for the 50th anniversary celebration of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E. Main St., Watertown.
The text for this hymn is Psalms 16:6, “ . . . yea, I have a goodly heritage.”
It is a fitting reminder of the purpose and the calling as Lutheran Christians.
Good Shepherd Lutheran heritage stretches back far longer than 50 years; indeed, far longer than to the arrival of the German forbearers in Watertown or to 1817 when this hymn was first written.
After some initial reluctance because of health concerns, the church has decided to proceed with an anniversary celebration.
The festivities will span a two-week period beginning on Reformation Sunday, which is Oct. 31.
In Good Lutheran tradition, the celebration will begin with food, a celebratory dinner at Lindberg’s by the River, 1413 Oconomowoc Ave., with a gathering at 4:30 p.m. and a dinner served at 5 p.m.
The banquet will be served in the same room where Good Shepherd held its first worship service on Oct. 3, 1971, when the restaurant was known as the American Legion Green Bowl. Good Shepherd Lutheran congregation was organized in that same room on Oct. 31, 1971, with 183 founding members signing the congregational constitution.
Immediately following the dinner, the Rev. Dr. James Marriott will be leading a Reformation Hymn Sing- Along in the sanctuary at Good Shepherd.
Many may recall that Dr. Marriott, a professor at the seminary in St. Louis, played the dedicatory recital and led a sing-along when the church dedicated its new 1990 Walker pipe organ. He has agreed to return to Good Shepherd for this festival occasion.
On Nov. 6 and 7, the Rev. John Wille, South Wisconsin District president, will preach at all services. The special focus of these services will be 50 years of the abundant blessings that the church has received from the gracious Lord and Savior. The congregation and school will be furnishing special music for this service.
At the dinner, 12 of the original members of Good Shepherd Church will be recognized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.