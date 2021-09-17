To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 20 – 9 a.m., Scrabble, 10 a.m., Jefferson County benefit specialist; 1 p.m., Euchre; 1 p.m., Bridge; 1 p.m., learn cribbage.

Tuesday, Sept. 21 — 9 a.m., bridge; 1 p.m., five-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m., funeral planning.

Wednesday, Sept. 22 — 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m., four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor.

Thursday, Sept. 23 — 9 a.m., Wii bowling league; 10 a.m., Phase 10; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 1:30 p.m., beginning bridge; 6 p.m., Euchre.

Friday, Sept. 24 – 9 a.m., mahjong; 9 a.m., dominoes/Mexican train dominoes; 1 p.m., sheepshead.

Saturday, Sept. 25 — Closed.

Sunday, Sept. 26 1 p.m. public euchre; 1 p.m. public sheepshead.

