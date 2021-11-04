The rustic-themed home of Bonnie and Brian Hertel, 612 Oakwood Lane is, is one of the homes featured in the 27th annual Holiday Parade of Homes. The event is sponsored by the Watertown Main Street Program and will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m.
The event will feature six homes and a bonus location. The homes and bonus location open for viewing include Brian and Bonnie Hertel, 612 Oakwood Lane; James and Rebecca Carney, 209 S. Washington St.; Jill Kube, 624 Autumn Crest Drive; Jeremy and Heather Demos, 1501 Country Club Lane; Trevor and Leslie Thomas, 1407 Richards Ave.; Jill Nadeau, 205-207 S. Washington St.; and a bonus location of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 615 Jones St.
The annual Holiday Parade of Homes is sponsored by the Watertown Main Street Program. Proceeds from the tour go towards downtown beautification projects and this year’s chosen beneficiary, the Watertown Family Connections, formerly the Watertown Family Center.
Tickets can be purchased in advance in mid November at watertownmainstreet.org or Piggly Wiggly, Literatus & Co., and Ace Hardware all located in Watertown. Tickets can also be purchased at any of the featured homes on event day.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 event day.
Raffle tickets will be available for raffle items located at the Thomas home.
Shoes will not be allowed in the homes. Bags to carry shoes will be provided. Tour attendees should wear socks or bring slippers to change into at each home.
For more information, call the Main Street Program at 920-342-3623.
The Hertel’s built their home in 1993 as one of the first homes in their neighborhood. The home has a cozy cabin feel. They incorporated historic barn beams to enhance the rustic feel in the open concept living room as well as the master bedroom. Whitewashed barnboard walls were added throughout the home to add to the rustic feel. The fireplace was built out of Watertown brick from floor to ceiling and the mantel is a 140-year-old barn beam. Brian recently added all antique hand-made light fixtures throughout the home including one made from Mullen’s antique milk jugs.
When decorating for the holidays, the rustic theme continues throughout the entire home including antiques, primitive snowmen, and Brian’s many handmade one-of-a-kind items.
All items are unique.
Another addition to the décor are the wildlife mounts from Brian’s hunting adventures. Bonnie decorates the home from top to bottom for the holidays and also incorporates many pine accents for that “north woods” feel.
