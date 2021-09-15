OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Bicycle Tour will be held Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. The start and finish line is at Steel Tank Brewing Co., 1225 Robruck Dr. Oconomowoc.
Benefiting the construction of the Interurban Trail that will connect Oconomowoc and Watertown, there will be a short course, 16 miles, and a long course, 38 miles. There will also be an eight-mile ride all on bike trails. The ride will use country roads and bike paths west and north of Oconomowoc.
Cost is $45 per rider and $95 per family (up to four people), and the day of the event — $50 per rider and $100 per family. Day of registration: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Oconomowoc, the 11-mile Interurban Trail will connect Oconomowoc to Watertown. Currently about two miles of the trail has been completed east bound from Watertown. A grant to complete the middle portion has been received and the middle section of the trail will be completed in 2022.
Oconomowoc Rotary is raising funds to complete the final eastern section of the trail that will ultimately connect Oconomowoc. This will give riders the opportunity to ride a 26-mile trail from the Eastern Lake Country Trailhead (Ingersoll Hotel in Pewaukee) to Watertown.
For more information call Joel Lammers at 262-560-1047.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.