The Euterpe Music Club of Watertown annually awards scholarships to recognize and reward musical effort and excellence, to give financial aid, and to provide incentive for musical growth through live, musical performance.
Music camp scholarships are available for piano, band, orchestra, and vocal students. A college scholarship may also be granted to a student pursuing a music major or minor. The number of awards are based on the club’s budget.
The music camp scholarships are awarded using the following criteria: Students must currently be in grades 9-11; piano students must reside within the Watertown Unified School District boundaries; band, orchestra, and vocal students must be a member of a school’s performing group at one of the local high schools, Watertown High School, Luther Preparatory School, or Maranatha Baptist Academy. Past recipients may reapply.
Eligibility for the college scholarship is based upon the following: Applicants must be graduating seniors pursuing a music degree, or college students currently pursuing a music degree; their parents must reside in the Watertown Unified School District boundaries; their application, along with two letters of recommendation must be submitted by the deadline. Past recipients may reapply.
If awarded a scholarship, students are requested to perform for the Euterpe Music Club Scholarship Program to be held April 4.
To receive an application for any of the scholarships, contact the music department of the high school, or contact Juanita Edington via jaemusiclover@gmail.com . The deadline to return the applications is Feb. 25.
