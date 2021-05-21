JEFFERSON — Picnic lunch bunch will be held on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park Shelter. Participants can bring a lunch or a snack and enjoy some fresh air and good conversation.
There is plenty of picnic tables and rest rooms. This event will be held rain or shine through September.
Farmers Market vouchers will be distributed at the senior center on Thursday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to noon. The vouchers are for those age 60 and over with a monthly income of $1,986 or less for one person or $2,660 or less for two people.
Those eligible will receive vouchers for $25 per household to be used at approved Farmers Markets and roadside stands.
Euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. Beginning Tuesday, June 1, the senior center will be offering an easy group Euchre on Tuesdays with six games played.
Bingo is played on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards.
Friday line dance class is led by Nancy Wrensch, beginning at 10 a.m. There is a fee. Contact Wrensch for more information at 920-674-6974.
Grab and Go and Meals on Wheels dinner are still being served Monday through Friday from the Jefferson Aging, Disability Resource Center meal site. Cost is $4 – or your affordable donation – and one will be billed once a month from Jefferson County.
To order a meal, call by noon the day before (call by Friday noon for a Monday meal). The dining phone number is 920-728-0259.
The senior center is organizing a tour to Milwaukee July 24. The cost is $130.
A motor coach will pickup participants at 8:45 a.m. at the Johnson Creek Park and Ride. The estimated return is 4:45 p.m. Participants can enjoy a Paczki pastry from a local Milwaukee bakery, with an included beverage, while learning about paczkis from the owner and leave with a six-pack of mixed Paczkis.
Lunch will be at an authentic Polish restaurant, the Polonez.
The meal includes Polish soup, a sampler platter of Pierogis and a tasting flight of three Polish vodkas. There will be Polish entertainment for the group only. To complete the day, the group will take a tour of the Basilica of St. Josaphat.
To contact the center, call 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
