Cancer has effected so many and hearing that word may bring to mind the face of a family member, friend, or it may even bring to mind one’s own cancer journey.
That is why the American Cancer Society is planning this year’s relay event, “Let’s Kick Cancer out of the Park.”
The monthly planning meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Lyon’s Pub in Watertown.
If one cannot make it but would like to know more, they can contact Kay Christian at 920-261-0077 or email at christian.kay.paul@gmail.com.
One can also sign up at www.relayforlife.org/rockriverwi.
COVID-19 may have changed the look of the event last year, but it has not changed the fact that friends and family members are still getting diagnosed with cancer, so it is back this year.
It still may not look exactly like previous relay events , but there still needs to be more research, support for patients, and a cure.
This year’s Rock River Relay will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25.
To find out more information, join a team, start a team or join as an individual.
