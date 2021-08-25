The 55th annual Schmidt family reunion will be held starting at noon Sunday at the Watertown Town Hall, N8302 High Road, Watertown.

All descendants of the Friedrich and Sophia (Krupke) Schmidt who were married on May 12, 1868 are invited and encouraged to attend. Their children were Frank Schmidt, Fredrick Schmidt, Anna (Schmidt) Eilegfeldt, Wilhelminie (Schmidt) Henrich, William Schmidt, and Caroline (Schmidt) Freitag.

Participants are asked to bring their own table service, lawn chairs, soda and a dish to pass to share.

Hosting this year’s event is the Wayne Schultz families.

For more information, contact Cindy Gruenwald at 1-920-296-7334.

