Euterpe Music Club to present cornet band program

The Euterpe Music Club will present the Harmony Cornet Band in concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Christ United Methodist Church, located at 112 Hall St. in Watertown.
The public is invited. Social distancing will be observed. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted for the Euterpe Music Scholarship Fund.
Harmony Cornet Band is an 11-member ensemble playing late 19th century band music on period instruments. On the play list are numerous patriotic selections like “America”, “Columbia”, “Red, White, and Blue”, and “Yankee Doodle”. Other titles such as “Rocked in the Cradle of the Deep”, “When You and I Were Young, Maggie”, and “Sweet Home” will also be presented. What makes this program so much more than a mere band concert, is the informed and entertaining narrative between selections provided by master storyteller and director of the band, Ed Pierce.
Pierce and his wife Nancy founded the Harmony Cornet Band nearly 20 years ago to perform for Old World Wisconsin. Since then the group has performed for other music venues including the Kenosha Civil War Museum, and the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson. They also have presented workshops on historical band instruments for numerous public and private school bands.
Pierce is a native of the City of St. Francis, and a 1971 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, with a degree in music education, specializing in directing elementary bands.
He has directed the Lebanon Community Band for 35 years before retiring and the Palmyra Eagle Community Band for more than 25 years.
Among Pierce’s historical credentials are chief historian of the 1st Brigade Band of Watertown, member of several Civil War Roundtables, and a lifetime member of the Ulysses S. Grant Association and Presidential Library.
He is published on the subject of Francis Maria Scala, Mr. Lincoln’s Bandmaster for the United States Marine Band.
In 2003 Pierce was inducted into the Wisconsin Bandmasters Association and in 2007 was inducted into Phi Beta Mu Professional Band Directors fraternity. He was awarded “Bandmaster of the Year” in 2014.
