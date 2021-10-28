Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Nov. 1.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Nov. 1 — Chicken teriyaki, baked potato, oriental blend vegetables, cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Nov. 2 — Baked spaghetti, mixed Italian salad, cream sicle torte, pear slices and French bread.

Wednesday, Nov. 3 — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, chocolate pudding, fruited gelatin and sliced bread.

Thursday, Nov. 4 — Chicken and a biscuit casserole, broccoli cuts, birthday cake, petite banana.

Friday, Nov. 5 — Bratwurst on a whole w het bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe slice and cookie.

Recommended for you

Load comments