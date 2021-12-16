Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Dec. 20 — Pork Jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, apricot halves, sugar cookie and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Dec. 21 — Chicken tetrazzini casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, tapioca pudding, cantaloupe slice and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Dec. 22 — Pepper steak, calico bean casserole, Chinese ramen salad, cinnamon roll, apple slices, and sliced bread.

Thursday, Dec. 23 — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, red velvet cake, petite banana and dinner roll.

Friday, Dec. 24 — Closed for holiday.

