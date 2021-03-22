MADISON — The Wisconsin Veterans Museum has announced the launch of “Madison’s Every Place Has a Story Walking Tour,” a self-guided, interactive tour linking Wisconsin’s rich military history to familiar places in Madison. The tour uses innovative technology to share historical information and artifacts with tour-goers via mobile application. The app and tour are free.
“A considerable amount of Wisconsin’s military heritage is represented in the landscape of the Badger State’s capital city,” said Chris Kolakowski, Wisconsin Veterans Museum director. “We’re excited to apply our expertise in Wisconsin’s military history to City of Madison landmarks in a way that is accessible for people at home and those who would like to get out and explore our beautiful community on foot.”
The tour includes stories of 19 places in the City of Madison, all tied to Wisconsin veterans and/or the state’s military traditions. Museum staff share little-known stories of eagles with apartments in the Wisconsin State Capitol building and prisoners of war at Camp Randall to add intrigue to the Madison mystique. Visual content on the tour includes historic photos, documents, and artwork from the Wisconsin Veterans Museum collections as well as video and virtual tours of select places in the city.
For the most dynamic experience the museum staff recommends users download The Clio – Your Guide to History app, available on Android and iOS, and follow this link: https://www.theclio.com/tour/1396 or search for this tour: “Madison’s Every Place Has a Story Walking Tour.” The Clio is an educational website and mobile application that guides the public to thousands of historical and cultural sites throughout the United States. Tours on Clio are built by scholars for public benefit.
The tour links are visible on the museum website: https://wisvetsmuseum.com/wisvetsevents/.
