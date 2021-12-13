Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members four-handed sheepshead tournament on Wednesday.

Eleven people participated in the tournament and the winners were Cheri Sarmiento, Wally Scheiber, Lloyd Schliewe and Colleen Sindermann.

The center held its members five-handed sheepshead tournament on Tuesday. Nine people participated in the tournament and the winners were Peggy Brown, Tom Zimmerman and Linda Buss.

On Monday, Dec. 6 the center held its members euchre tournament. Winners were Terry Schultz, Mary Schultz, Lloyd Schliewe and Donna Harshbarger.

