JEFFERSON — Jefferson County nurses will be at the senior center on April 20, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. to talk about how to safely secure medication and dispose of it to protect family members and pets.
They will collect unused/expired medications that day also. There will also be a member of Jefferson County Solid Waste Department who will answer questions about recycling — as to what can and cannot be picked up — and how to dispose of items correctly.
A trip preview will be held on April 21 at 10:30 a.m. for the Mayflower Tours extended tours. Trip incentives will be given and a light lunch will be served. Please call ahead to register so organizers know how many to plan for.
“Autumn in Door County and More” – New dates: Sept. 27 to 30 — four days, six meals $1,199 per person double. Tour Door County including Peninsula State Park. Visit the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, narrated cruise of the Fox River with lunch, “Ten Chimneys” in Pewaukee and a cruise on Lake Geneva.
“Timeless Holiday Treasures” – Depart Nov. 10 — four days, eight meals, $1,199 per person, double. Enjoy three shows: “Christmas in the Country,” “A Dazzling Diamond Variety Show” (Neil Diamon music) and a live show at the historic Palace Theatre. There will be shopping and other sites to visit.
“Wonders of Australia and New Zealand” – Feb. 15 to March 2, 2023 – 16 days 20 meals. $6,999 per person double or $8,928 for a single. Price includes air fare and intra country air in Australia. Tour Cairns, Sydney, Melbourne and Queenstown, New Zealand.
“Texas Cowboy Country” – April 16-24, 2023 – nine days 13 meals at $1,999 per person, double. Spend three nights at the Texas Y.O. Ranch Hotel and see the working ranch.
Enjoy San Antonio, a guided tour of Fort Worth, Lyndon B. Johnson Ranch State Park and more.
Friday, May 6, 1 p.m. will be a 20-year celebration of being at 859 Collins Road.
Sign up now for “What Happens in Vegas” live band show at the Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson, for Thursday, June 5. Cost is $70, with payment due in May. Meal choices are sliced pork tenderloin, Reuben chicken or coconut cod. Let us know what your meal choice is when signing up. Transportation on your own.
Lunch and Learn
The center is beginning another Lunch and Learn video session with the “Science of Natural Healing” – on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Those age 60-plus who wish to have a lunch, please call the dining number at 920-728-0259 by noon the Monday before.
April 19 – “Shifting the Healthcare Paradigm”. Meatloaf and baked potato
April 26 – “Understanding Holistic Medicine” Baked chicken and twice baked style mashed potatoes
Follow the senior center on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center. 920-674-7728.
Located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson.
